Breakthrough Self Improvement App Ultiself Brings Motivational Leader Jean Fallacara to its Platform of Experts

App Ultiself Brings Motivational Leader Jean Fallacara to its Platform of Experts

by simply implementing my personal daily routine you can Skyrocket Your Confidence, Focus, Productivity” — Jean Fallacara

Ultiself's is bringing the Motivational Leader Jean Fallacara to the Platform of Biohacking Experts. With the mission to create actionable tools to permanently improve people's health, mood and productivity. The interactive app is a major step to make this mission a reality .

Among the many useful tools already on the website are the habit directory, routines, and the interactive blog.

Everyone knows that we are all different - The Habit directory is a revolutionary free tool that can provide immense value it users. People can search for good habits for just about any area they want to improve. Things like confidence, clarity, memory, mental sharpness, stress management and a whole lot more.

The user simply clicks on the "What do You Want to Improve" button and the directory provides suggested habits.

'' I have always believed in the power of mind, and that is what composes a Neuroscience aficionado and a Psychology fan. Using both knowledge to help those who need them most: Performers- By simply implementing my personal daily routine available on the App, you can Skyrocket Your Confidence, Focus, Productivity '' says Jean Fallacara.

Jean's routine uses functional neuroscience applied to sports & fitness, based on his concept Neuroscience Calisthenics, involving neuroplasticity, biohacking, science, cognitive functions, technology, and nature, to enhance physical performance and live healthier.

About Ultiself:

Founded by Alex Nekritin, Chief Executive Officer. Ultiself is a breakthrough biohacking and self development App that will help you identify YOUR most effective habits and integrate them into your life so that you can become BETTER, BRIGHTER, and more SUCCESSFUL! Unlike most products in the personal development and biohacking space Ultiself does not just provide information, but provides an 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐤𝐞 system that you can use to upgrade your mind and body, and get actual measurable results!

About Jean Fallacara

Jean has built an impressive reputation as both a motivational influencer and serial entrepreneur. Jean has used his deep scientific knowledge and technical expertise to craft a new approach to fitness, inspiring his fans in the process with his Concept of Neuroscience Calisthenics. Author of the book, Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack Your Body clock and a range of training programs available from his own platform Cyborggainz including bespoke solutions for athletes looking to take that next step forward in performance, Jean Fallacara really is revolutionizing fitness across the world.