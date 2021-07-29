Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI-Drugs, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B302126

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2021 at 0558 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 9 Searsburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Joseph B. Reid

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Route 9 in the Town of Searsburg. Upon arrival, Troopers were made aware of drug paraphernalia that was located by first responders already on scene.

Troopers later made contact with the operator, Joseph Reid at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Reid showed signs of impairment and was subsequently processed for DUI-Drugs. At the conclusion, Reid was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 10/18/2021 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2021 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released with citation.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421