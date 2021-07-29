Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI-Drugs, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B302126
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/29/2021 at 0558 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 9 Searsburg, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Joseph B. Reid
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Route 9 in the Town of Searsburg. Upon arrival, Troopers were made aware of drug paraphernalia that was located by first responders already on scene.
Troopers later made contact with the operator, Joseph Reid at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Reid showed signs of impairment and was subsequently processed for DUI-Drugs. At the conclusion, Reid was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 10/18/2021 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2021 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released with citation.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421