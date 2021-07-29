How to Overcome the Top 3 Obstacles Standing in the Way of Your Wealth Goals

Author and financial planner Edward R. Williams Wealth Building for Beginners shares a proven system for building wealth.

SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regardless of your income level, it’s important — and possible — to start building wealth now, and you don’t have to be an expert on finance to do it, advises author and financial planner Edward R. Williams.

His new book, Wealth Building for Beginners: Your Manual for Taking Control of Your Financial Future, Now! is an instruction manual for ordinary people that makes financial concepts easy to understand and adaptable for individual situations.

Williams details the top three personal obstacles that often stand in the way to building wealth and how to overcome them; provides step-by-step instructions for building The Wedge™; and offers ways to sustain and optimize financial habits.

“I grew up thinking that the number one priority with money is finding a way to get the bills paid,” he says. “There were never any conversations about saving and investing. I fell into many of the same traps as an adult. It felt like every time I saved a little bit of money, something would happen that would require that money I had saved.”

Williams hit rock bottom when his diabetic father needed surgery and asked the younger Williams to help cover some of the expenses. But he wasn’t able to. Feeling powerless and ashamed, Williams endeavored to create an actionable, practical system for building wealth. The result is what Williams calls The Wedge™, a framework for building wealth through insurance, investments, and retirement and estate planning.

Like a lot of folks, Williams once struggled to find his financial footing. In Wealth Building for Beginners, he offers readers the tools, strategies and encouragement they need to take baby steps to overpower procrastination and use that momentum to build wealth.

Author Edward R. Williams is an experienced and knowledgeable adviser, and registered representative who works with investment products, stock, bonds, annuities, mutual funds, life insurance, estate planning and retirement strategies. After working as an investment banker on Wall Street in New York and London, he launched his own financial services company, Williams Financial Group LLC. Over the past 23 years, he has helped numerous individuals and businesses plan for a successful financial future.

The Williams Financial Group is currently known for working with faith-based communities and instituting the cutting-edge “wedge” process to help congregation members achieve wealth.

As a planner, his focus is on helping clients make well-informed decisions regarding the best financial tools for achieving their individual goals. He believes in developing client relationships based on integrity, accountability and excellent service.

