Solatube Invention Saves Homeowners Energy While Uplifting Mental Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- While electricity and energy usage continues to be a costly burden for the U.S. population, Solatube International Inc., is providing a cost-friendly and energy-efficient solution with its tubular skylights, helping homeowners save money and create healthy home environments.
Using patented technology, tubular skylights harvest daylight at the rooftop, transfer it down a highly reflective tube and distribute it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. It floods rooms in the home with beautiful, natural light at no cost once installed with no heat or cold transfer.
With this type of technology, the expense of electricity usage during the day has become illogical, given the free alternative of natural light. According to ENERGY.GOV, switching to energy-efficient lighting solutions like tubular skylights is one of the fastest ways to cut energy bills, as an average household dedicates about 5% of its energy budget to lighting.
"Now more than ever, homeowners are weighing the economic and ecological choices they make for their homes' functionality and design. Pure aesthetics are taking a back seat to home improvements that promote a family's overall well-being and help save money at the same time. We believe our daylighting products match all of these modern standards," said Tim Deming, marketing director for Solatube International.
Moreover, economic and ecological benefits are not the only solution Solatube provides consumers through its vast product line. After a year locked at home, many U.S. citizens have begun prioritizing mental and physical health in everyday life.
Shifting more towards home enhancements that will increase well-being, natural light has begun to overtake artificial sources due to the enormous health benefits of sunlight. While artificial light can enhance stress and negatively impact sleep, natural light has been observed to lower resting heart rates, therefore improving cardiovascular health, increasing immunity in the body from vitamin D intake, and reducing overall stress, depression and anxiety.
Similarly, according to a 2021 study by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, exposure to natural light showed improved health across all health domains (physical, mental and sleep health).
“As we have seen, natural light is capable of far more than just illuminating the home; its effects on mental and physical health are truly remarkable. Every day, we are inspired by watching our skylights generate positive change worldwide. Our knowledge of natural light's benefits is immense, and we are eager to continue discovering more about daylight’s positive effects,” added Deming.
Since its inception 30 years ago, Solatube International Inc. has understood the energy-efficient impact that tubular skylights can deliver to homeowners. Now, moving towards a post-pandemic world, Solatube also recognizes the beneficial health impacts its products can give homeowners.
As the United States begins to shift towards lifestyles that include more work-from-home opportunities, Solatube will continue to deliver innovative residential daylighting products that will inspire economic and energy conservation goals alongside mental and physical health.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube is currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com.
