Raymond Reggie Offers Scholarship To Graduating Louisiana High School Students

Raymond Reggie offers Louisiana students a college scholarship.

New Orleans native, Ray Reggie, has started a scholarship for high school students looking to enter the digital marketing field.

Giving back is the best part of life! This is my way of helping students here in Louisiana thrive in a growing digital world!”
— Raymond Reggie
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES , July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raymond Reggie of New Orleans, Louisiana has launched a scholarship in his name to help Louisiana students entering the digital marketing industry. In an increasingly virtual world, digital marketing continues to be a growing industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of marketing professionals in the workforce is expected to grow by 6% between 2019-2029. That amounts to approximately 19,000 new jobs.
The Raymond Reggie Scholarship was created to financially support students interested in the fields of advertising, marketing, and business.

Ray Reggie pushed into marketing and advertising in 1991, starting his own business that has since grown into a $65 million annual enterprise that revolves around digital marketing. Companies from around the world have sought to retain his expertise in his field, and Ray caters to the smallest independent businesses all the way to Fortune 500 entities. This scholarship is not only a passion project for Ray, it is his way of giving back to the great state that he is proud to call home.

Ray Reggie believes that success starts with support, and has created the Raymond Reggie Scholarship in order to bolster the future of digital marketing, advertising, and business. Students local to the State of Louisiana and who are graduating seniors in 2022 can now look toward a bright future in the digital world with the additional support of the Raymond Reggie Scholarship. Look ahead to the exciting forecasts of the digital world, and tell us about yourself and how digital enterprises serve to shape your future careers.

Please visit this link to learn more about the scholarship and to apply: https://bit.ly/RayReggieScholarship

To apply, You must be a high school senior graduating in 2022 and be located in the state of Louisiana to be eligible for this scholarship.
Simply tell us a bit about yourself and why you're interested in entering the marketing, business, or advertising field!

