» News » 2021 » Roaring River and Big Sugar Creek state parks host...

Roaring River and Big Sugar Creek state parks host public information meeting Aug. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 29, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a combined informational meeting at Roaring River State Park on Thursday, Aug. 12. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the River Shelter, located directly off Highway F.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about Roaring River State Park and Big Sugar Creek State Park and their operations. Representatives from both parks will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit https://mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetingsmostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Roaring River State Park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239, Cassville, in southwest Missouri. For more information, contact Roaring River State Park at 417-847-2539.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###