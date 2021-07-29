Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,320 in the last 365 days.

Public health advisories issued for algae blooms in Fernan Lake and parts of Hayden Lake

Anglers planning to fish Hayden Lake or Fernan Lake should be aware of the public health advisories recently issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Panhandle Health District.  Full details of the advisory for Fernan Lake can be found here and for Hayden Lake can be found here.  Questions about the advisories should be directed to Panhandle Health at (208) 415-5108 or DEQ at (208) 769-1422.

The advisories were issued in response to toxic algae blooms in each lake.  Toxic algae blooms are becoming more common during the hot, dry months of summer as water quality conditions decline.  Updated information on algae blooms in northern Idaho can be found here.

Fishing in lakes with advisories is safe, and fish can be safely harvested.  If anglers choose to harvest fish, we suggest following Panhandle Health recommendations to remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking, since toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues.

If fishing in lakes with advisories is a concern, Idaho is home to many other great fishing opportunities!  Check out our Idaho Fishing Planner to plan your next trip.  Also make sure to check out our fish stocking schedules across the state so you time your trip just right.

Contact your local Idaho Fish and Game Regional office for more information on fishing opportunities across the state.

You just read:

Public health advisories issued for algae blooms in Fernan Lake and parts of Hayden Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.