Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,317 in the last 365 days.

After 39 Years, Disability Services Assistant Attorney General Steve Mikita Retires

Steve Mikita, who has worked for 39 years as Assistant Attorney General for Disability, has announced he is retiring on August 3, 2021. 

Mikita’s unique service to the state and the disability community is unmatched in Utah history.  Born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, he has no movement from the neck down and was not expected to live past the age of 2.  His unique and challenging life experience has allowed him to work his entire career as an advocate for the community. 

“We’re going to miss Steve, more than I can express,” said Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes.  “He’s been a great leader and tremendous colleagues in our office. His work in the Disability Community and expertise in related legal issues have been unmatched in both significance and longevity.  His life experience has allowed him to serve the State of Utah with incredible insight and he shares that knowledge in ways that have made a real difference in people’s lives. We wish him well in his retirement.”

Mikita handled complex and difficult matters involving the ADA and has a vast array of knowledge regarding disability law.  He frequently shares his knowledge when other divisions of the AG’s office encounter disability law questions.  He is part of the AG’s Office, State Agency Counsel Division, Department of Human Services Section, assigned to represent DSPD, the USDC, and DAAS.   He is also proud of his work as a Participant Representative on the National Institute of Health “All of Us” steering committee. (The study focuses on helping others by collecting health data from more than 1 million Americans).

Mikita did his undergraduate studies at Duke University, where he was the first freshman in a wheelchair to be admitted.  He is a published author, having written the book I Sit All Amazed, The Extraordinary Power of a Mother’s Love.

Related

You just read:

After 39 Years, Disability Services Assistant Attorney General Steve Mikita Retires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.