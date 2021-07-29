Dental Consumables Market Size Worth USD 49.0 Billion by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Dental Consumables Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Dental Restorative Material, Dental Implants, Dental Implants, Dental Regenerative Material, and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Consumables Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dental Consumables Market Information by Type, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is forecasted to reach USD 49.0 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Market Scope

Dental consumables are a type of product that dental practitioners use on patients to prevent, restore, diagnose, and treat oral health problems. As a consequence of numerous causes such as increased healthcare expenditures, rising income, technological developments in products, and so on, the dental consumables sector has flourished. Dental operations are not limited to the repair or treatment of dental disorders; another specialized sector in the dental industry is cosmetic dentistry, which is developing at a constant rate due to reasons related to facial attractiveness enhancement.

Market Drivers

The market's growth will be fueled by expanding demand for dental services, an aging population, and growing dental tourism. The rise in the incidence of oral diseases caused by unhealthy eating habits and inactive lifestyles is fueling the worldwide dental consumables market. Due to the increased accuracy given by these technologies, computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is quickly becoming the industry standard for dental reconstruction and automated orthodontics. Manufacturers are investing in CAD/CAM technologies due to the dentistry industry's push for digitalization. The improvement in skills related to dentistry is estimated to bolster the expansion of the dental consumables market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The distinguished companies in the Dental Consumables Market are:

Septodont

Straumann

Nobel Biocare

3M

Straumann

Patterson Dental

American Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona

KERR Corporation

GC orthodontics

EnvisionTEC

PLANMECA OY

Market Restraints

The e-tobacco market is expected to be impeded by a lack of awareness in industrialized countries and a growing counterfeit sector in the United States. Dental consumables are in short supply in developing and developed countries due to high service costs and insufficient dental therapies. The market's expansion is hampered by the high cost of dental products and limited reimbursement regulations. Conversely, market players can expect attractive prospects due to significant untapped market potential in emerging countries and increased demand for dental cosmetic procedures.

COVID 19 Analysis Dental Consumables Market

Multiple aspects of life have been impacted by the newest COVID 19 outbreak. Policymakers' justifications for imposing lockdowns have had a significant impact on supply chains, development, and other aspects of the industry. It has had a global impact on the business community. The dental consumables industry has also been impacted by the regulatory restrictions imposed as a result of the global biometrics ban. Owing to a lack of human capital, production has been halted. Due to a shortage of trade and transportation, raw material production was limited. Because of the pandemic's economic uncertainty, customers are willing to spend less for things that aren't absolutely necessary for survival, such as aesthetic dentistry and non-essential treatments.

Market Segmentation

By type, dental implants hold the largest market segment with 24.4% in the international dental consumables. For example, North American Dental Group (NADG), a leading dental support organization, and Dentsply Sirona, the world's leading manufacturer of dental products and technology, have announced that their partnership will be expanded under a new agreement that will give NADG-supported dentists more access to scanning and imaging solutions that will improve patient treatment options. The collaboration with NADG aims to improve procedural processes by combining differentiated equipment and consumables with cutting-edge clinical education and practice support programs.

Regional Insights

The Americas will lead the worldwide dental consumables sector, with higher production and export volumes predicted. Various technical advancements, the rising prevalence of dental disorders, and a better understanding of dental procedures are all contributing to the industry's growth. For example, Dental Savings International, situated in New Jersey, has just been acquired by iSmile Dental Products, Inc. Dental Savings International's arrival, along with their complete east coast team, compliments iSmile's long-term plan of providing clients with a growing assortment of high-quality dental items at low rates, with ever-shorter delivery times. The market for dental consumables is thought to be one of the largest in the European Union. The sector's overall size would grow due to the country's aging population and rising healthcare costs.

Due to the large patient population, expanding elderly population, and prevalence of dental problems, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate. Additionally, due to a lack of adequate healthcare facilities, the Middle East and Africa's healthcare sector is expected to grow fast. Due to an increase in the number of persons suffering from dental problems and a rise in the retirement population, the MEA region is projected to see significant expansion in the near future.

