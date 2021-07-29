Bridge Replacement to Begin Next Week on Liberty Valley Road in Liberty Township, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on the bridge that carries Route 642 (Liberty Valley Road) over a tributary to Beaver Run in Liberty Township, Montour County.

On Tuesday, August 3, Route 642 will be closed between Route 3003 (Narewood Road) and Route 3004 (Pottsgrove Road), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew removes the old bridge and installs a new precast concrete Box Culvert. Additional work on the project includes new approach paving, guiderail upgrades, and line painting and delineation.

A detour using Route 147 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down and expect travel delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

