Jon Parrish Attorney Discusses How the Hospitality Industry Can Bounce Back After COVID-19

We can expect all travelers to be more concerned about sanitation than they were before the pandemic, and hotels and restaurants need to continue to strive for the highest levels of cleanliness”NAPLES,, FL, USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit by COVID-19. We've heard about the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality and travel industry since the pandemic first took hold. However, Jon Parrish Attorney recently discussed how these businesses are preparing to bounce back after an extremely trying couple of years.
"Surviving the COVID-19 pandemic has been all about adaptation," Jon Parrish Attorney said. "The hospitality industry will have to continue adapting to see the profits they need to survive."
Jon Parrish explained that one of the best ways to adapt right now is to welcome cloud technologies. The hospitality industry has long been one that lives on person-to-person interaction, but that's not the case anymore.
This industry, like so many others, is also seeing a massive increase in telecommuting. Hotels and other parts of the hospitality industry could save big bucks by allowing some managers and other staff members to telecommute. Certain softwares combined with mobile concierge apps can help restaurants function fully without constant guest interaction. This can also help guests feel safer while the pandemic and other health issues remain common concerns.
"It's time to get millennial travelers on board," Jon Parrish Attorney said. "This demographic is eager to get out and travel, perhaps more than any other age group. They're ready to take advantage of low prices, and it's time to cater to them."
Parrish explained that millennials are expected to be the first ones to start traveling again now that some restrictions have been lifted. He stated that it's time to pay attention to their concerns.
"Millennials tend to value the authenticity of a company as well as transparency in communication," Jon Parrish said. "Those in the hospitality industry need to communicate openly about what they're doing to prevent further spread of the virus as well as how the travel experience may be different than before."
Millennials have become expert travelers, and they're incredibly tech-savvy. Parrish stated that the hospitality industry needs to become more available online, offer 24-hour correspondence, and stay up-to-date on social media. Millennials are ready to travel, and the hospitality industry needs to adapt.
Parrish concluded by stating that those in the hospitality industry need to continue focusing on health and safety techniques. Hotels and restaurants should offer food delivery options as well as self-service payment options, complimentary hand sanitizer, fewer gatherings, and more.
"We can expect all travelers to be more concerned about sanitation than they were before the pandemic, and hotels and restaurants need to continue to strive for the highest levels of cleanliness," Jon Parrish Attorney said. "Through adaptation and added effort, we can all see our hospitality businesses thrive after this pandemic."
