/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market to surpass US$ 7,344.9 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,644.7 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market:

The increasing number of drug approvals by regulatory bodies is expected to drive the growth of global anti-epileptic drugs market. For instance, in September 2017, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma) received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its antiepileptic drug (AED) Aptiom to treat partial-onset seizures in children and adolescents of 4 years of age and older.

Increasing prevalence of epilepsy is anticipated to propel the market growth of Europe over the forecast period. For instance, according to the European Journal of Neurology in 2015, the estimated number of children and adolescents with active epilepsy was 0.9 Mn, with a prevalence of 4.5–5.0 per 1,000, and the estimated number of new cases per year among European children and adolescents was recorded to be 130,000, with an incidence rate of 70 per 100,000.

The increasing number of inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships by key players is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, SK Biopharmaceuticals and Arvelle Therapeutics signed an agreement to develop and commercialize SK Biopharmaceuticals' Cenobamate in Europe. Cenobamate is anti-epileptic drug indicated for partial-onset of seizures in adults.

Get Sample PDF copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1701

The increasing number of drug approvals by regulatory bodies is expected to drive the growth of global anti-epileptic drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, UCB, a global pharmaceutical company, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VIMPAT (lacosamide) CV, as an adjunctive therapy in the treatment of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures (PGTCS) in patients of four years of age and older and as VIMPAT injection for intravenous use in children of four years of age and older.

Key Market Takeaways:

North America anti-epileptic drugs market is expected to hold the largest share in global anti-epileptic drugs market to exhibit a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028), owing to increasing number of product approvals by regulatory authorities in this region. For instance, in November 2019, SK Life Science, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved XCOPRI (cenobamate tablets) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults.

The AED (Anti-epileptic Drugs) market is expected to boost, owing to new technological development within R&D activities of AED manufacturing. For instance, in March 2016, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC. announced that the U.S. FDA approved its SPRITAM (levetiracetam) tablets as adjunctive therapy for the people with epilepsy. Spritam is the first three dimensional (3D) printed drug product approved by the U.S. FDA.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global anti-epileptic drugs market are Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Zogenix, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Alkem Labs, SK Biopharmaceuticals, Eisai Co., Ltd., Angelini S.p.a, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A, Sanofi S.A., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1701

Market Segmentation:

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market, By Generation: First Generation Second Generation Third Generation

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Intravenous

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market, by Therapy Type (Immunoglobulin Therapy, Antibiotics Therapy, Stem Cell and Gene Therapy, and Others), by Test Type (Blood Test and Prenatal Testing), by Disease Type (Antibody Deficiency, Cellular Immunodeficiency, Innate Immune Disorders, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/immunodeficiency-therapeutics-market-4543

Genital Warts Treatment Market, by Drug Type (Imiquimod, Podophyllin and Podofilox, Trichloroacetic Acid, Sinecatechins, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies ), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/genital-warts-treatment-market-4534

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com