Infographics: A Window into How People Grocery Shop Online

We have all witnessed large scale changes to the design and layout of our favorite grocery stores since the start of COVID-19. Most of the in-store dining experiences were dismantled, and the salad bars turned into grab-and-go stations for pre-made meals. I noticed myself hurrying through my favorite stores, less willing to linger in front of the freezer aisles trying to pick out my new favorite type of ice cream. Instead, I navigated in-store changes with an eye towards health and safety, instead of my normal slow pace.