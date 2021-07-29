Add flavour to your next escape and experience unforgettable dining moments with an exclusive foodie offer from Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts

For those looking to combine two of the greatest pleasures in life – food and travel – then look no further than Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts (www.Jumeirah.com).

Whether searching for unforgettable dining experiences or simply looking to add a little flavour to your next escape, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts has launched a special global promotion for foodies and travellers alike to savour exquisite flavours and create delicious new memories as and when travel opens up again. Through Jumeirah Flavours, anyone who books for stays up until 25 December 2021 can enjoy complimentary breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner across more than 25 restaurants in Dubai. They will also receive exclusive privileges and access to some of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ most coveted wellness and family facilities.

Eligible across seven of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ Dubai properties, as well as Souk Madinat Jumeirah, guests are invited to stay and enjoy the brand’s renowned hospitality and exceptional service while delighting in exquisite culinary experiences; from Peruvian-Japanese (Nikkei) cuisine at the cool and contemporary KAYTO at Jumeirah Al Naseem, to refined Italian cuisine and stunning artistry on a plate by one of the most celebrated Florentine Chef Beatrice Segoni, at Pierchic, perched at the end of the private pier at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Guests can also delight in traditional British food at the much-loved Dhow & Anchor at the family friendly Jumeirah Beach Hotel, savour tantalising French Mediterranean flavours at French Riviera or taste authentic Thai cuisine at the waterside Pai Thai, both located at Jumeirah Al Qasr. For anyone looking for authentic Lebanese cuisine, the teams at Al Nafoorah at the Ottoman inspired Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and urban Jumeirah Emirates Towers are waiting to delight their guests with platters of mouth-watering mezze and much more.

In addition to a plethora of choice, families can also save 50% on dining for kids aged from four to 11 years old while little ones under the age of three eat for free when ordering from the dedicated kids’ menu – providing much needed fuel after hours of fun at the Group’s renowned KiDS clubs, also offered complimentary as part of the offer. Guests will also have the opportunity to splash around with free non-motorised water sports and unlimited complimentary tickets to Wild Wadi Waterpark™ as well as access to two kilometres of pristine private beach and wellness facilities including The J Club, Talise Fitness and the award-winning Talise Spa.

Available at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the Jumeirah Flavours global offer includes the following:

Complimentary daily breakfast

Complimentary daily lunch or dinner at selected restaurants across Dubai

Unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark™ and private beach at selected hotels

Access to KiDS Club for junior guests at selected hotels

Access to Talise Fitness and Talise Spa facilities

Wi-fi internet access to share your precious moments

The offer is valid until 25 December 2021 and participating restaurants include:

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Dhow & Anchor: the classic gastropub that brings British culture and food to Dubai

the classic gastropub that brings British culture and food to Dubai Kitchen Connection: the resort’s all-day dining venue offering international buffet covering a multitude of cuisines prepared at live cooking stations

the resort’s all-day dining venue offering international buffet covering a multitude of cuisines prepared at live cooking stations Villa Beach: the Italian trattoria-style venue offering an intimate dining experience with fresh Italian dishes served beachside in an air-conditioned tent, set against uninterrupted views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

the Italian trattoria-style venue offering an intimate dining experience with fresh Italian dishes served beachside in an air-conditioned tent, set against uninterrupted views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Beachcombers : a laidback beachfront hideaway offering Pan-Asian flavours and magnificent views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

: a laidback beachfront hideaway offering Pan-Asian flavours and magnificent views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Pearl Lounge: escape the hustle and bustle of city life at this spacious lobby lounge offering freshly brewed coffees and selection of teas, pastries and sandwiches, ideal for either a light bite or afternoon tea

escape the hustle and bustle of city life at this spacious lobby lounge offering freshly brewed coffees and selection of teas, pastries and sandwiches, ideal for either a light bite or afternoon tea Fika: Health-conscious hub featuring delicious and nutritious dishes and drinks designed to nourish the mind, body and soul

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Trattoria: a waterfront venue serving award-winning Italian cuisine

a waterfront venue serving award-winning Italian cuisine Perry & Blackwelder’s: a smokehouse restaurant serving flavours of the deep South with BBQ and meat slow cooked to perfection

a smokehouse restaurant serving flavours of the deep South with BBQ and meat slow cooked to perfection The Noodle House: a cool and contemporary dining venue serving delicious Asian-inspired street food

Jumeirah Al Naseem

Al Mandhar Lounge: a bright and beautifully designed Moroccan-inspired lounge serving French and Arabic menus including a traditional Arabic breakfast and a high tea experience

a bright and beautifully designed Moroccan-inspired lounge serving French and Arabic menus including a traditional Arabic breakfast and a high tea experience Rockfish: an eclectic beach-front seafood restaurant offering Mediterranean classics and panoramic views of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

an eclectic beach-front seafood restaurant offering Mediterranean classics and panoramic views of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah KAYTO: an exotic blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine known as ‘Nikkei’ complemented by a vibrant atmosphere, in-house mixologists and stunning views

an exotic blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine known as ‘Nikkei’ complemented by a vibrant atmosphere, in-house mixologists and stunning views The Palmery: family friendly international dining offering exceptional cuisine in stunning surroundings (breakfast only)

Jumeirah Al Qasr

French Riviera: from St-Tropez to Monte-Carlo, be transported to the culinary glamour of the South of France serving up a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food

from St-Tropez to Monte-Carlo, be transported to the culinary glamour of the South of France serving up a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food Pai Thai: surrounded by the lush greenery of the gardens, this award-winning Thai restaurant serves up an authentic dining experience in a spectacular waterside setting, where you will experience the perfect blend of Thai flavours

surrounded by the lush greenery of the gardens, this award-winning Thai restaurant serves up an authentic dining experience in a spectacular waterside setting, where you will experience the perfect blend of Thai flavours Pierchic: a multi-award-winning Italian restaurant perched on the hotel’s private pier

a multi-award-winning Italian restaurant perched on the hotel’s private pier Arboretum: elegant international dining in a refined setting

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Amala: the best of traditional Indian cuisine is prepared in a contemporary way at Amala, located in the right wing of the lobby level

the best of traditional Indian cuisine is prepared in a contemporary way at Amala, located in the right wing of the lobby level Al Nafoorah: an authentic Lebanese restaurant meaning ‘fountain’ in Arabic - and a favourite in Dubai - Al Nafoorah offers a wide selection of mezze and Lebanese cuisine, with an outdoor shisha terrace

an authentic Lebanese restaurant meaning ‘fountain’ in Arabic - and a favourite in Dubai - Al Nafoorah offers a wide selection of mezze and Lebanese cuisine, with an outdoor shisha terrace Imperium: the magnificent venue serves a delicious range of international cuisines for breakfast, dinner and weekend brunches. A fabulous venue for any time of day or occasion

the magnificent venue serves a delicious range of international cuisines for breakfast, dinner and weekend brunches. A fabulous venue for any time of day or occasion Plaj: there’s nowhere better than Plaj to unwind over a delicious meal, with the sound of the gentle ocean waves a backdrop. Enjoy mouth-watering Mediterranean-inspired cuisine including delectable pizzas, antipasti and pastas

there’s nowhere better than Plaj to unwind over a delicious meal, with the sound of the gentle ocean waves a backdrop. Enjoy mouth-watering Mediterranean-inspired cuisine including delectable pizzas, antipasti and pastas Sultan’s Lounge: located in the main lobby, the Sultan’s Lounge is the place to go for coffees, traditional Turkish high-tea and a selection of meals in a casual environment

located in the main lobby, the Sultan’s Lounge is the place to go for coffees, traditional Turkish high-tea and a selection of meals in a casual environment The Rib Room: A modern British eatery serving prime cuts, authentic cheeses, as well as succulent treats with homegrown and sustainable origins

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Nomad: the atmospheric restaurant with its large indoor and outdoor spaces offers diners an idyllic spot for lunch or dinner

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Al Nafoorah: embracing the rich culture of Lebanon, Al Nafoorah offers authentic Lebanese cuisine in the most impressive setting. Located on the lower level of The Boulevard, food choices range from seafood and succulent grills to mezze and mouth-watering mains

embracing the rich culture of Lebanon, Al Nafoorah offers authentic Lebanese cuisine in the most impressive setting. Located on the lower level of The Boulevard, food choices range from seafood and succulent grills to mezze and mouth-watering mains Daefi Lounge: Located on the ground floor of the hotel, the Daefi Lounge serves light snacks and refreshments throughout the day

Some signature restaurants may be subject to a supplementary charge.

For more information on Jumeirah Flavours, please visit www.Jumeirah.com/JumeirahFlavours.

In the meantime, guests can be assured that all Jumeirah hotels and restaurants are implementing the highest safety and hygiene standards to ensure that guests are in safe hands. 13 Jumeirah hotels have been awarded the Bureau Veritas’ Safeguard label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, has developed detailed checklists with global health, safety, and hygiene specialists to ensure that procedures are in place, to allow for the resumption of operations, meeting local and international regulations, as well as globally recognised best practices.

PCR tests are available at all Dubai properties for guests and are bookable in advance, at an additional cost. When staying at Jumeirah Beach Hotel for more than five nights, guests can receive a complimentary PCR test on-property.

