Global public safety LTE market to generate $70.44 billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Increase in investments to improve network connectivity and rise in network dependency for crucial public welfare and economical activities drive the growth of the global public safety LTE market. Europe accounted for the highest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. The increased need for efficient communication system led to rise in adoption of public safety LTE during the Covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global public safety LTE market generated $12.00 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $70.44 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Increase in investments to improve network connectivity and rise in network dependency for crucial public welfare and economical activities drive the growth of the global public safety LTE market. However, limited availability of spectrum and high implementation and maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in digitalization trends and technological advancements in the field of LTE networks present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The increased need for an effective and efficient communication system from public safety authorities led to rise in adoption of public safety LTE during the pandemic to protect the people.

Many market players have been collaborating with government authorities for deploying their networks to ensure safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chinese communication equipment manufacturer Hytera Communications Corporation Limited joined hands with the city of Abu Dhabi and local police forces to deploy its Hytera Public Warning System in Abu Dhabi’s mosques to ensure safety of people.

The demand for LTE networks for public safety in mission-critical services increased along with its implementation as a communication standard.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global public safety LTE market based on type, infrastructure, services, deployment model, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the infrastructure segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on deployment model, the commercial LTE segment contributed to the highest market share, holding more than half of the global public safety LTE market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the hybrid LTE segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 26.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the law enforcement and border control segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position by 2028. However, the disaster management segment is expected to garner the highest CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global public safety LTE market analyzed in the research include General Dynamics Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Airbus SE, Harris Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Bittium Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Hytera, AT&T Inc., and Cobham Wireless.

