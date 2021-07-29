Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Boosted By Sustainable Solutions For PPE Through COVID-19

Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable solutions such as repeat sterilization of medical equipment including personal protective equipment are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. As there is a shortage in the supply of PPE to the hospitals offering services to COVID-19 patients, few companies have come up with repeat sterilization of used PPE like gowns and masks. In April 2020, San-I-Pak, a California based company that manufactures equipment for high-end waste treatment, has sterilization equipment that sterilizes used medical equipment like PPE including isolation gown, 3M safety glasses, several non-branded polycarbonate glasses and surgical masks. Similarly, Battelle Memorial Institute, a non-profit research organization, is aiming at re-using the N95 respirator masks by sterilizing the N95 respirator masks as long as the masks are not made of cellulose. Battelle has been funded with $400 million by the Defense Logistics Agency under US HHS to provide decontamination of N95 across 60 sites of the USA. Following the scarcity of PPE, decontamination or sterilization of PPE rather than replacing this vital medical equipment is expected as a growth area.

The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is expected to grow from $9.04 billion in 2020 to $11.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The disinfectants and sterilization equipment market size is expected to reach $17.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

Major players in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market are 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Steris Corporation, Getinge AB, Belimed, TSO3 Inc., Matachana Group, CISA Production srl, Advanced Sterilization Products, Sakura SI CO.

The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market covered in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market report is segmented by product type into sterilization equipment, disinfectants. It is also segmented by method into physical method, chemical method, mechanical method; by end-user into hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories.

