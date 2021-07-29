Global Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global multifamily housing green buildings market is expected to grow from $40.93 billion in 2020 to $42.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The multi-family residential green buildings market is expected to reach $55.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Customer awareness on factors such as environmental impacts, sustainability, and long-term cost savings is driving the growth of the multi-family residential green building market.

The multi-family residential green buildings market consists of sales of multi-family residential green buildings and related services for occupation or rentals by households. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact, throughout a building's life-cycle from siting to design, construction, operation, maintenance, renovation, and deconstruction.

Trends In The Global Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Market

Consumers and builders are targeting towards achieving more sustainable homes with a focus on minimizing carbon footprint by promoting self-sustainable homes, termed as net-zero homes. A Net Zero home produces energy through various domestic renewable energy technologies such as solar panels, micro wind turbines, sinkholes, compost gas for its requirements. It aims to produce at least as much energy as it consumes.

Global Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Market Segments:

The global multifamily housing green buildings market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: New Construction, Remodeling

By Geography: The global multifamily housing green buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Market Organizations Covered: Turner Construction Co., Clark group, AECOM, Swinerton, Hensel Phelps, Skansa, Lendlease, Holder Construction, Webcor

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

