Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Industry Players Are Working On Increasing Presence In Market with Product Innovation

Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the pharmaceutical testing market are increasing new pharmaceutical sterility testing products and services to enhance their product portfolio and increase their presence in the market. The companies are launching technologically superior outcomes and well-equipped services to utilize the growth potential of the rising pharmaceutical sterility market. For instance, in 2019, RSSL started a sterility testing service for pharmaceutical and medical device companies, which gives fast, active, and flexible test services. RSSL’s new sterility testing service includes two methods, membrane filtration for aqueous, ethanol, solution, and oil-based products and direct injection tests for non-soluble products, to determine the presence of infecting microorganisms in sterilized or aseptic drug products. Similarly in October 2019, Alcami Corporation, a leading provider of a fully integrated system for pharmaceutical and biologics industries, launched a new rapid sterility offering, a service that leverages cutting-edge microbiological testing technology to give significantly faster-testing returns to customers.

Major players in the pharmaceutical sterility testing market are Pacific Biolabs, STRERIS Corporation, Boston Analytical, Gibraltar Laboratories, Sartorius AG, SolviasAG, SGS AG, Toxikon, Inc., Pace Analytical Services LLC and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

In August 2018, Sotera Health, a USA based pharmaceutical company, acquired Gibraltar Laboratories for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to expand the business of analytical testing capabilities of Sotera Health’s Nelson Labs. Gibraltar Laboratories is an external provider of microbiological and analytical chemical tests that includes sterilization services for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.

The global pharmaceutical sterility testing market size was worth $1.01 billion in 2020. The pharma sterility testing market global forecast to 2021 is to be at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. to reach $1.12 billion in 2021. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pharmaceutical sterility testing market is expected to reach $1.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The pharmaceutical sterility testing market covered in this report is segmented by sample into sterile drugs, medical devices, biologics and therapeutics. The pharmaceutical sterility testing market is also segmented by product type into instruments, kits and reagents, services; by type into in- house, outsourcing; by test type into sterility testing, bioburden testing, bacterial endotoxin testing and by end-user into compounding pharmacies, medical devices companies, pharmaceutical companies.

Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmaceutical sterility testing market overview, forecast pharmaceutical sterility testing market size and growth for the whole market, pharmaceutical sterility testing market segments, and geographies, pharmaceutical sterility testing market trends, pharmaceutical sterility testing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

