From MBA programs to accelerated learning, ALU Conservation Programs are set to build the next generation of Africa's Conservation Leaders

The ALU School of Wildlife Conservation (www.SoWC.ALUeducation.com) has launched a campaign and scholarship program to recruit more women, specifically from West and North Africa, for their 2021 Conservation MBA. The ALU SoWC is developing the next generation of entrepreneurial conservation leaders and undertaking research into Africa’s wildlife economy. For the 2021 intake, the ALU SOWC is looking to identify and bring on more African women from these West and North African Countries: Senegal, Gambia, Mauritania, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, and Libya, to participate in the program by offering several full-tuition scholarships. This innovative program of leadership development, learning, and research provides platforms for young entrepreneurs to incubate their innovative conservation business models for the African wildlife economy.

This MBA programme is a 20-month student-driven learning experience with a conservation lens. Structured as a series of distance-learning modules, periodic in-person intensive class sessions in Kigali, Rwanda, and a field-based module, the programming covers business and management topics as well as key sector-specific issues that strategic conservation leaders need to grasp. Students also complete a Capstone Project on a key conservation opportunity of their choice.

As the demand for a business and economic case for conservation is higher than ever; the sector’s challenges are mostly correlated with politics, power, economics, and importantly, leadership. The ALU SOWC has partnered with the African Leadership University School of Business to offer conservation leadership training that responds to the leadership gaps in the conservation sector. ALUSB’s MBA for Conservation Leaders aims at providing professionals with strategic leadership skills to improve business resilience and boost organizational performance for economic, organizational, environmental, and social profit.

The MBA for Conservation Leaders is designed for emerging leaders in sectors that manage, depend on, or impact wildlife and natural landscapes. Candidates from the following sub-sectors are especially encouraged to apply: Energy; Food & Beverages; Protected Areas; Extractive Industries; Forestry; Tourism and Recreation; Farming and Ranching; Harbours and Airports; Marine and Fresh Water. Anyone who is currently at an organization or a relevant department of an organization that manages, conserves, impacts, or depends on biodiversity is welcome to apply. The MBA program requires at least 5 years of post-graduate work experience with demonstrated career progression and the candidate must have completed an undergraduate degree or equivalent. Applicants must first gain admission (https://bit.ly/CMBAreg_pr) to the MBA program, selecting the Conservation Scholarship application option in the application portal, once their MBA application is complete.

Leadership Training at Warp Speed: The Leadership Pathway for Conservation Professionals The Leadership Pathway for Conservation Professionals is a partnership with The Room (ALU’s community of global leaders committed to unlocking opportunities). Participants will learn new skills and the ability to apply them to real-world conservation scenarios while engaging in a motivating programme of learning with conservation peers. They will expand their professional network with new opportunities for collaboration and be exposed to conservation leaders and key conservation resources. The eligibility criteria include a position in middle management in a conservation organization or in an organization that impacts or depends on the environment with 1 to 5 years of work experience and a demonstrated interest in conservation. The program consists of 6 sessions focusing on 3 leadership pathways - in English or French. It offers 24 additional hours of conservation learning plus 4 additional standalone leadership modules from any pathway. Candidates can register their interest (https://bit.ly/3f7RZq4) and be the first to be notified when applications open soon, for the available funded spots on the program.

Media Contact: sowc@alueducation.com

About the African Leadership University: African Leadership University is higher education for a higher purpose. We believe that young people hold the potential to become the ethical, entrepreneurial leaders our continent and planet need. Our role is to unlock that potential through a one-of-a-kind learning experience that gives students the foundation for a lifetime of leading positive change.

Over the next 40 years, ALU aims to develop 3 million entrepreneurs and industry leaders by employing engaging, evidence-based teaching methods to integrate student learning with the real world, empower them to take ownership of their own learning, and equip them with the ability to think entrepreneurially.

Two campuses—Mauritius and Rwanda—are already open, as is the ALU School of Business and ALU School of Wildlife Conservation. Moving forward, we plan to scale across the continent. We are deeply passionate about our students and excited by the challenge of building something entirely new.