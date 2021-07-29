Free Covid Care to Provide No-cost Testing at Lollapalooza, July 29, 2021 Through August 1, 2021
by Fran BriggsCHICAGO, IL, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Covid Care, a leading provider of world-class consumer Covid-19 services, is the official provider of free, rapid COVID testing at the internationally acclaimed festival, Lollapalooza its publicist announced today.
Lollapalooza is a four-day music event that features more than 170 bands from around the world. It kicks off on Thursday, July 29, 2021. 100,000 daily attendees are expected.
The City of Chicago requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result obtained within 72 hours of attending the Chicago event.
Free Covid Care works to ensure tests are provided at no-cost to workplaces, businesses and events.
"Individuals who are planning to attend Lollapalooza and have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 can stop by Free Covid Care's testing van across the Congress Plaza Hotel," a spokesperson from the company stated. "Don't miss out on the fun, get your free 10-minute Covid test result."
Free Covid Care's mission is to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. The organization delivers efficiencies not typically offered by other facilities.
F.C.C. provides rapid antigen testing. It is designed to determine if a sample contains proteins found on the surface of the coronavirus, enabling the delivery of Quidel says its COVID-19 antigen test is now on par with PCR accuracy. Results are in minutes and not days.
About Free Covid Care
Free COVID Care manages approximately 30 testing facilities across Chicago and its suburbs. In addition to dedicated testing locations, free testing is provided at churches, schools, food pantries, daycare centers and more. Mobile testing vans are used to service more remote areas. We also provide on-site testing for employees and staff at business locations. We offer PCR tests, rapid tests and antibody tests. Results of PCR tests are returned within 2-3 days and rapid test results are provided within 15 minutes. Anyone completing a test will be automatically pre-registered for notification when it is their turn to receive a vaccine. For additional information, Call 833-219-7867. A comprehensive list of facilities can be found at http://www.freecovidcare.com.
