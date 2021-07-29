Masterbatch Market Size to Touch USD 13,839.3 Million Valuation by 2025 at 6.52% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Masterbatch Market Research Report and Industry Insights by Type (Color, White, Black and Additive), Application (Packaging, Consumer Products, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Masterbatch Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Masterbatch Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is projected to reach USD 13,839.3 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.52%.

Market Scope:

Masterbatches are solid products that usually consist of rubber, plastic, or elastomer. Pigments or additives are optimally disseminated at high concentrations in a carrier substance. The carrier material is well-matched with the chief plastic. It will be mixed in the course of molding, whereby the ultimate plastic product gets the properties or color from the masterbatch. The use of plastic materials in the packaging sector is assessed to significantly motivate the expansion of the masterbatch market in the upcoming period.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The Renowned Companies in the Masterbatch Market are:

Hubron International (UK)

POLYPLAST (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Cabot Corporation (US)

PolyOne (US)

RTP Company (US)

Tosaf (Israel)

Ampacet Corporation (US)

Schulman Inc (US)

Astra Polymers (Saudi Arabia)

GABRIEL-CHEMIE Group (Austria)

ALOK (India)

Plastika Kritis SA (Greece)

Americhem Inc (US)

Prayag Polytech (India)

GCR Group (Spain)

Plastiblends (India)

DongGuan HengCai Plastic Pigment Ltd (China)

Market Drivers:

The packaging segment has appeared as a rewarding market, with the important reason for this growth considered to be the surging approval of the e-commerce sector. Consumer goods manufacturers are offering appealing packaging to gain customers’ interest and lift their retailing. Several masterbatch types are used along with polymers for creating good-looking packaging, which is foreseen to strengthen the product requirement in the forecast period. Many online vendors use numerous types of containers according to the product being transferred, boosting the masterbatch market. The containers made of masterbatch guarantee the product’s safety all through the transportation process and are likely to see soaring demand in the near future.

Market Restraints:

The masterbatch market is estimated to contend with complexity and price of color masterbatch, which can be an enormous restraint for the masterbatch market growth in the coming years. To go into detail, these topics pertain to the mounting need for huge equipment, better production space, lengthier lead times, and significant expenses, which are likely to decelerate the masterbatch market’s progress in the review period.

COVID 19 Analysis

It is anticipated that the masterbatch market will remain strong despite the swelling SARS-CoV-2 cases due to the increasing popularity of the e-commerce segment. The development of the e-commerce business and the mounting preference for online shopping among clients has increased the necessity for packaging products to transport the products. The surge in the home-based shopping trends is anticipated to impel the development of the masterbatch market in the forecast period. After the lockdown, the continuous operations in the e-commerce section can guarantee sustainable development for the masterbatch business in the forthcoming period. The surge in takeaway facilities in the restaurant sector due to the lockdown-imposed restrictions is estimated to enhance the development of the masterbatch market. The brief interruption in production processes contributed to further development in the masterbatch market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The type segment of the global masterbatch market is dominated by the color segment to achieve a CAGR of more than 7% while attaining a valuation of USD 4,980.3 million by 2025.

The application segment registers extensive applications in the automotive sector; automotive use is the fastest advancing segment even though the packaging industry is estimated to emerge as the major consumer in the masterbatch market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region has continued in the chief position with the maximum share of 39.1% due to the impressive growth of the packaging sector along with the recovering regulatory scenario for the automotive business. Many polyethylene types are achieving more traction in the Asia Pacific region, some of which consist of linear low-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, and high-density polyethylene. Polyethylene’s mounting usage as a hauler polymer in automotive, building & construction, and packaging in the region has aided in fostering the masterbatch market portion. The European masterbatch market has taken the next lead in the international market, which is overseen to advance the call for polyethylene. The presence of a huge number of plastic manufacturing corporations in the region and the enhanced accessibility of cost-effective plastics also strengthens the masterbatch market position. The North American regional market proves a robust growth possibility and can gain a 6.0% development rate to touch USD 3,000 million by 2025. Due to the rising uptake of consumer goods, elevated industrialization rate, and widespread construction and building activities, the region is presented to be a strong candidate in the global masterbatch market in the succeeding period.

