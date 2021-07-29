Inoue Perfumery MFG joins BuyChemJapan
Inoue Perfumery MFG has entered into a product promotion partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation and its forthcoming online marketplace.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inoue Perfumery MFG. Co., Ltd has entered into a product promotion partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation, the Japan-based operators of an online chemical marketplace, to promote over 100 of their aroma chemicals
We are pleased to announce that Inoue Perfumery MFG (President: Hiroyuki Inoue) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies working with the chemical marketplace “BuyChemJapan”, a marketplace created and operated by the Osaka, Japan headquartered BuyChemJapan Corporation . (President: Masa Oguchi).
Inoue Perfumery MFG Co., Ltd was established in 1950 as a manufacturer of high-quality perfumes and has since expanded its business into the fields of fragrance and fine chemicals. By developing itself into a one-stop service, doing everything from research to manufacturing to distribution, Inoue has established its reputation as a world-class Japanese brand that handles over 2,000 types of single fragrances.
Under this new agreement, buyers around the world can connect with Inoue and its products through BuyChemJapan.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun off from Daishin Co., Ltd, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come.
The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers.
Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (available after launch).
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers and will launch its marketplace in September 2021 to optimize transactions for both manufacturers and buyers. Watch this space!
If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you! Those wishing to be notified of the launch of BuyChemJapan’s new marketplace can click here and sign up for notification of when the marketplace launches.
