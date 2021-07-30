#1 Indonesian Local OTT service Vidio protects its Olympics Live Streaming Against Piracy via PallyCon Multi-DRM Service
LOS ANGELES, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The #1 Indonesian local over-the-top (OTT) platform, Vidio, has started streaming premium live streams from the Tokyo Olympics to its local audiences in a secure way. Realizing the importance of controlling piracy of Olympics-related live streams, it uses the SaaS-based multi-DRM service of global anti-piracy leader PallyCon.
The global OTT industry loses billions of dollars annually due to piracy of premium video content in areas like Hollywood productions, global sporting events, music concerts, cinema awards, etc. An OTT industry study pegged global revenue losses in 2019 at USD 9.1 billion and estimated the total loss by 2024 to the tune of USD 12.5 billion.
Tommy Sullivan, CTO, says, “Vidio has established itself as the #1 player in the fast-growing OTT space in Indonesia. We realize that global events like the Olympics are a prime target of pirates due to their huge demand. We not only wanted to plug our revenues going to pirates, but we are also required by the IP owners to use the best possible security to repel pirate attacks on the premium content. We use PallyCon’s cloud-based multi-DRM service for our premium content, as it gives us flexibility to focus on what we are doing, which is scaling our infrastructure and developing our products and let PallyCon to handle the DRM”
The digital rights management (DRM) technology is an established industry standard to protect and manage the rights of legitimate subscribers, offer secure multiple logins across devices, and protect HD and UHD content at the level of processors. A multi-DRM vendor, like PallyCon, streamlines the use of licenses provided by multiple DRM technology providers in this space – like Google Widevine, Apple FairPlay, and Microsoft PlayReady – into a single offering which could cater to device and browser fragmentation in the OTT market segment.
Govindraj Basatwar, Global business head of INKA Entworks, says, “A SaaS-based multi-DRM service integrates the use of these DRM licenses with AWS cloud infrastructure, using SPEKE integration. The multi-DRM approach becomes particularly critical to use in the coverage of live events, like the Tokyo Olympics, since the revenue loss due to piracy leakage could be huge in monetary terms and immediate in impact.”
With Vidio OTT Service in Indonesia winning the digital consumption rights of a prime sporting event like the Tokyo Olympics for a limited market, it became imperative for the Emtek Group-owned Vidio.com to use the multi-DRM approach to let only legitimate subscribers consume this content, as any leakage can let pirates take control of the high-quality video streams and impact the official distribution plan.
Vidio and PallyCon are both industry leaders in their respective spaces and have a long relationship that effectively controls piracy of the former’s premium video content, which now extends to the Olympics live streams too.
About PallyCon -
PallyCon is a premium content protection service by INKA ENTWORKS trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Visible Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti Piracy services, Anti-screen capture/Recorder, App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners
