I-76 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Sinkhole Remediation in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 320 (Gulph Mills) interchanges on Sunday, August 1, through Thursday, August 5, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for various construction activities under a project to remediate four sinkhole locations on the interstate in the U.S. 202 Interchange area in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $8.3 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

