I-76 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Sinkhole Remediation in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 320 (Gulph Mills) interchanges on Sunday, August 1, through Thursday, August 5, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for various construction activities under a project to remediate four sinkhole locations on the interstate in the U.S. 202 Interchange area in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $8.3 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

Distribution channels:


