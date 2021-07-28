Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: 4400 Block of Bowen Road, Southeast

 

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the 4400 block of Bowen Road, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 8:21 am, a pedestrian was standing behind his vehicle in the 4400 block of Bowen Road, Southeast.  A vehicle travelling eastbound on Bowen Road, Southeast, struck the pedestrian pinning him between his vehicle and the striking vehicle.  The impact also caused the pedestrian’s vehicle to strike a parked vehicle.  DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.  The operator of the striking vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 66 year-old Keith Douglas, of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

