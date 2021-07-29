Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Knife): 7000 Block of Blair Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce arrests have been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the 7000 Block of Blair Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:58 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location and assaulted the victims. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a knife. Both suspects fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding units.

 

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 44 year-old Antonio Brown, of Southeast, DC, and 48 year-old Duane Brown, of Northeast, DC were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

 

