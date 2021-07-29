Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 2nd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the 700 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:57 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and then one of the suspects brandished a handgun. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.