Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 3700 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in the 3700 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 6:00 pm, the victim and the suspect were engaged in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect shot at the victim, who was in a vehicle, causing damage to the victim’s vehicle.  The suspect then fled the scene.  No injuries were reported.

 

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 25 year-old Michael Drummond, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

