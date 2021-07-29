Arrest Made in a Robbery Offense: 4600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery Offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the 4600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location, took property from the victim’s pocket and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 62 year-old Darren Thompson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.