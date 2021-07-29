Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,530 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery Offense: 4600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery Offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the 4600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location, took property from the victim’s pocket and then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 62 year-old Darren Thompson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery Offense: 4600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.