World-wide Size And Share Breakdown Of The Computer Hardware Market By The Global Market Model

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The computer hardware market has rebounded strongly from the effect of COVID, driven in particular by sales of equipment to people working from home. The market is led by North America, which leads both in terms of the size of the market and per capita expenditure.

Revenues from the sale of computer hardware were estimated at around $850 billion in 2020, a significant decline from 2019. They are expected to bounce back to around 950 billion in 2021. The decline in the market was due to supply chain issues and demand dips in the early period of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bounce back has been driven by an increased investment in hardware, as individuals and companies have created work from home IT set ups, especially laptops.

North America remains the largest regional market for computer hardware, at $367.3 billion in 2020, followed by Asia at $250.0 billion as per the Global Market Model. Sales of high-end computers, including brands such as Apple, tend to be higher in North America, boosting the market there. Western Europe is the next largest market, at 126.8 billion, followed by Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Africa, in that order.

South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East lead market growth, with more than 5% growth per annum. These markets continue to see new users joining the market for computer hardware, as well as replacements and upgrades from existing customers. North America and Western Europe have slower growth rates, at 3.3% and 2.6% respectively. This is because these markets are relatively mature, with a small number of new users entering the market.

US consumers spent an average of more than $1000 per annum on computer hardware in 2020. Per capita spend in other highly developed markets such as Germany is considerably lower at around $400. Developing markets such as China and Russia spend around $100 per annum, and this is even lower in countries such as India with large rural populations.

The computer hardware market includes servers and processors but does not include embedded systems used in automobiles and manufacturing plants. It is segmented into computer peripheral equipment, computer storage devices and servers, and computers.

Computers themselves were the largest part of the computer hardware market in 2020, at around 700 billion dollars, followed by computer peripherals and equipment. These peripherals include printers, scanners, and monitors. Finally, storage devices and servers are the smallest part of the market at 105 billion in 2020. The computers segment was growing at 6.3% between 2010 and 2020. Other parts of the computer market are growing more slowly. The growth of the server market in particular has been hit by the movement of much software to the cloud, reducing the need for internal server capacity.

