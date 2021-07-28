For immediate release: July 28, 2021 (21-177)

King County nursing assistant suspended on charges of sexual assault

OLYMPIA – State health officials immediately suspended the licenses of King County certified nursing assistant (NC.60989790) and registered nursing assistant (NA.60912280) Moises Elauria pending further legal action.

Charges state that Elauria sexually assaulted a patient at the adult family home he owned. Elauria was allegedly the primary caregiver for the patient, and DNA evidence samples were collected at the time of the assault.

Elauria cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

