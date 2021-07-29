Diaspora Arts Connection Presents Let Her Sing 2021: A Celebration of Female Voices

Ten talented female vocalists of diaspora will grace the stage of Diaspora Arts Connection for the fifth annual Let Her Sing event celebrating the female voice and raising voices of women who are suppressed and silenced around the World

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, United States, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following last year’s digital broadcast due to the moratorium on live events; this year, “Let Her Sing 2021” will be presented to a live audience at the Blue Shield Theater of Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco on Saturday, September 11. Diaspora Arts Connection, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting artists in diaspora and fostering diverse ethnic connections in the SF Bay Area, will stage its fifth LHS event featuring female artists from a wide array of musical disciplines and regions including Afghan, Indian, Lebanese and Iranian singers.

The founder and the executive director of DAC, Nazy Kaviani, states the following lines with enthusiasm: “Being able to present the fifth annual Let Her Sing is a true priviledge and a significant milestone for Diaspora Arts Connection. Building something so magnificent and meaningful to honor the right of women to self-expression is an achievement we could only dream of when we first started”.

Raising awareness against the suppression of the female voice

Let Her Sing is an event committed to fostering support and raising awareness for the female voice which is banned and suppressed in many parts of the world even today. Kaviani says “Women’s voices continue to be suppressed and threatened in parts of the world, and we are glad we have been able to bring female vocalists and audiences together in solidarity to bring attention to this and to create beautiful music and celebrate the female voice”. One factor that all Let Her Sing artists hold in common is their belief in the universal right for women to express themselves and the event highlights this factor as an act of solidarity.

Lineup and event details

The line up this year features showcasing artists from diverse international backgrounds and genres including pop, folk, traditional and world music. Award-winning Indian singer Kiran Ahluwalia, internationally recognized singers Rupa Marya and Mamak Khadem, as well as Afghan diva Ustad Mahwash are among the staging stars of the special event. The night will also include performances by singers Elnaz Abedini, Jasmine Kara, Marjan Farsad, Sara Naeini, Elana Sasson, Sara Zare, and Lebanese-American singer and activist Naima Shalhoub who will be the night’s Master of Ceremonies once again.



Website: https://www.diasporaartsconnection.org

Video URL: https://youtu.be/PkPZH1qGWkQ

Name: Tulay Genc Email: info@b2press.com Organization: Diaspora Arts Connection