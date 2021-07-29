Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Overnight full closure scheduled on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Aug. 2

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the Airport offramp (Exit 16) will be closed from the eastbound H-1 Freeway from 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, Aug. 2, 2021, through 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, 2021, for overhead sign repairs.

Motorists wanting to access Honolulu Airport and Aolele Street are advised to take Nimitz Highway as an alternate route. For a map of the detour route, please see below.

Shoulder work will occur on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) from 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Aug. 3, through 4:30 a.m., on Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, to reprogram the dynamic sign.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be posted to inform motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and TheBus have been notified.

