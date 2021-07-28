Hoyer, Jeffries Applaud House Passage of Legislative Branch Appropriations Bill Increasing Funding for Congressional Staff Pay

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) and House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) released the following statement today after the House

passed the 2022 Fiscal Year Legislative Branch appropriations bill, which raises the Member Representational Allowance to allow for an increase in Congressional staff pay:

"We are pleased that the Legislative Branch appropriation bill that passed the House tonight addresses our call to increase funding for Congressional staff pay; an issue we believe is vital to the strength of this institution. This bill raises the Member Representational Allowance by 20.7% for Fiscal Year 2022, which is what we called for in a letter to Chairman Ryan and Chairwoman DeLauro. Since Fiscal Year 2011, there has been an effective 20.7% cut in funding for staff pay. We believe this has harmed the ability of Members to offer competitive salaries that would lead talented newcomers from all backgrounds to start a career on the Hill; or, just as importantly, encourage experienced staff to stay. We ought to be able to recruit and retain Americans of talent and experience in both DC and in our district offices, which will allow us to better serve our constituents while helping Congress attract a more diverse workforce that reflects the nation it serves. We thank Chairman Ryan and Chairwoman DeLauro for including this increase in the Legislative Branch appropriation bill, and we thank Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and others who have joined us in calling for the higher pay that Congressional staff have earned through their dedicated service. “We also have asked for changes to staff benefits in order to make employment in the House more competitive with the private sector. These include measures like making child care more affordable, helping meet the rising cost of housing, and keeping departing-office staff on payroll longer to ease their transition into new positions after a Member retires, passes away, or loses election. We will continue to advocate for these and other measures that will help us make it easier for the House to attract and retain top candidates for employment. Staff with more experience and expertise, especially those with work experience in our districts and first-hand knowledge of the area, make it possible for Members to improve our casework and constituent services, so all Americans will benefit from these changes. We must continue to do all we can to ensure that the House can deliver results For the People.”