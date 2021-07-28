Hoyer Floor Remarks in Support of the Legislative Branch Appropriations Bill

support of H.R. 4346, the Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2022. Below are excerpts from his remarks and a link to the video:

support of H.R. 4346, the Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2022. Below are excerpts from his remarks and a link to the video:

“Let's build this institution in

the kind of institution that Americans want. And that's what this bill does, and this gives us the opportunity to hire, retain

and pay competitively our staffs, who are extraordinary people and the American people are getting more than their money's worth with our staffs. Because they are extraordinarily able people, well-educated people, experienced people

and make a difference for America. And this bill seeks to compensate them, not as much as they get in the private sector, but competitively

with the Executive

epartment so the Executive

epartment is not taking all our people. And that is reason enough to be for this bill.

toat least

"Members of the Congress of the United States have not received a cost-of-living adjustment, forget about a raise, a cost-of-living adjustment since, I believe, 2009. 11, 12 years. And this bill says, we're not going to take one this year either. Now, let me tell you something. The result of this irresponsible, demagogic action, and I don't say any personal aspersions on anybody, is that only rich people will be able to serve in the House of Representatives.”