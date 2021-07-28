Hoyer Floor Remarks in Support of the Legislative Branch Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor this afternoon in support of H.R. 4346, the Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2022. Below are excerpts from his remarks and a link to the video:
“Let's build this institution into the kind of institution that Americans want. And that's what this bill does, and this gives us the opportunity to hire, retain, and pay competitively our staffs, who are extraordinary people and the American people are getting more than their money's worth with our staffs. Because they are extraordinarily able people, well-educated people, experienced people, and make a difference for America. And this bill seeks to compensate them, not as much as they get in the private sector, but competitively at least with the Executive Department so the Executive Department is not taking all our people. And that is reason enough to be for this bill.”
"Members of the Congress of the United States have not received a cost-of-living adjustment, forget about a raise, a cost-of-living adjustment since, I believe, 2009. 11, 12 years. And this bill says, we're not going to take one this year either. Now, let me tell you something. The result of this irresponsible, demagogic action, and I don't say any personal aspersions on anybody, is that only rich people will be able to serve in the House of Representatives.”
"There are a lot of people who come to this Congress with three or four children. They've got to open a second residency, either rent or buy here, and keep a residency at home. And they are struggling. I know it doesn't sound like you're going to struggle on $174,000. I don't blame people making $60,000 or $80,000 who say, ‘What do you mean you're struggling’? But the fact of the matter is, all I ask, keep us even. Don't give us a raise. Just keep us even. As the cost of living goes up, just keep us even in terms of our purchasing power."
