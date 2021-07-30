L.A. Fashion Production House is a New Fashion Designer's Secret Weapon
New and emerging fashion designers have a new secret weapon in the fight against fast fashion.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New and emerging fashion designers have a new secret weapon in the fight against fast fashion. Not to mention a crucial resource in cranking out memorable fashion samples to woo customers into doling out a bit more for quality clothing. Especially for L.A. fashion production.
Jennifer Evans, the founder of the Los Angeles fashion production house, The Evans Group (TEG), offers new and emerging fashion designers the opportunity to craft couture, regardless of experience.
The TEG Difference in L.A. Fashion Production
The Los Angeles garment manufacturer shows both established and new fashion designers why good clothing manufacturing can make or break your business. It also affects your clothing business's bottom line.
With cutters, experienced seamstresses, pattern makers, and design experts, TEG pulls out all the stops to help fashion designers start a fashion collection that transcends seasonal trends.
TEG also practices ethical and sustainable production practices lessening the notorious environmental impact that the fashion industry has.
TEG's Clothing Manufacturing Bona Fides
Proudly boasting that all apparel is 'made in L.A.' Jennifer Evans takes pride in developing new and exciting brands and collections. And with good reason. Since 2005, TEG has acquired nearly 2,000 clients.
And not all clothing companies are new to the business, either. Industry giants like Guess and Banana Republic have worked alongside the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer.
Banana Republic, in particular, teamed up with independent designer Greg Lauren to craft a quality menswear line, aptly titled 'Made in L.A.'
Working alongside Greg Lauren, Jennifer Evans and her team, at the behest of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), crafted a product for the fall of 2016. It was ready for the runway at the following New York Fashion Week.
With distressed twill, vintage fabrics, and expert garment manufacturing, 'Made in L.A.' proved that Los Angeles is easily the premier apparel manufacturing epicenter.
The TEG Clothing Manufacturing Formula
So, how do Evans and the roster of some of the best design talent in L.A. make visions turn into tangible items?
Curious and ambitious fashion designers start by meeting with Evans and her team to discuss ideas, brainstorm, and figure out crucial details.
Next, the creative director and Jennifer craft TEG Specification Sheets, essentially all the pertinent info to make the best product they can.
The brunt of the production takes place next. The various pattern makers, sewists, style experts, and Evans herself spend hours poring over designs, sourcing fabric and making sure the entire clothing line is a cohesive style.
Evans and TEG contact local Los Angeles factories and textile workers in the city who know their ways around the fabric to further craft the perfect product. Raw experience and years of clothing orders ensure that fashion production jobs in Los Angeles are plentiful.
This practice harkens back to Evans's long background in crafting couture. She stressed the importance of hiring former factory workers to create local jobs in Los Angeles. She’s been consistent with this particular practice, continuing it well over the 15 years TEG has been in business.
The team reaches the finish line in 4 to 8 weeks. There are rush orders available at an extra cost for those who need their apparel in a hurry. Afterward, a production manager gets in contact with the client to work out a price for the clothing samples.
What Does This Mean for New Fashion Designers?
In short, it means fashion designers looking for a clothing manufacturer in Los Angeles are in luck. But that doesn't mean emerging designers desiring to launch clothing lines are left out in the cold. TEG provides international services for sample making, with no minimums.
Evans and the expert textile workers, pattern makers, and design staff allow even the most experienced Los Angeles fashion designers to experience expert design services for a fraction of the cost of other West Coast clothing manufacturers.
With a long list of impressive clients, some smaller, some more established, Jennifer Evans and TEG are creating a haven for independent designers in need of starting a clothing line in Los Angeles.
The city of Los Angeles breeds a unique form of fashion, and Jennifer Evans and TEG aim to bring unique ideas to life.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers. The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with unique skills and goals for independent fashion designers. With talented seamstresses, pattern makers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line.
