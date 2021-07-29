L.A. Couture Crafting Allows Emerging Fashion Designers To Live Out Their Dreams
Whether you're an emerging fashion designer, or just someone looking to build that clothing collection you've always dreamed of, there's finally an easy solution.
The Evans Group (TEG) is a full-service L.A. fashion production house that focuses on crafting memorable couture for independent designers.
Why? To give those who want to break into the fashion industry a fair shot. Even those not familiar with the fashion industry know it's difficult to make waves. TEG allows a designer to build a brand when they might not have been able to otherwise.
TEG is a clothing manufacturer in Los Angeles that emphasizes independent brands and businesses.
Jennifer Evans, a veteran of couture clothing orders, aims to forge unbreakable bonds with clients. She employs a vast team of unique and talented textile workers, bringing culture and diverse ideas to small batch manufacturing.
But how do Evans and TEG go about helping new designers avoid mistakes when launching a clothing line? How does she and her business open doors for those looking to design their first clothing samples?
TEG and Hiraeth
Hiraeth, an independent design fashion label stressing the importance of sustainability in fashion, commissioned the help of the TEG team early on in its production process.
Created by a group of sustainability-minded women, Hiraeth is a ready-to-wear womenswear line that balances quality craftsmanship, iconic styles, and ethical production practices.
Naturally, TEG and Hiraeth were a match made in heaven.
With similar views on sustainability in the fashion world, both TEG and Hiraeth worked to create an extraordinary clothing collection utterly void of animal products. That means no silk, fur, or leather products.
From the onset, TEG and Hiraeth worked together to achieve the founders’ goals.
Were the materials ethically sourced?
How big should TEG and Hiraeth make the collection size?
How will the L.A. clothing manufacturing process work within the confines of the independent designer’s goals?
With these questions in mind, TEG and Hiraeth were able to launch a unique clothing line that epitomized Hiraeth’s motto: “A Commitment to Create Garments and Accessories That Are Completely Free of Animal Products.”
Over nearly 20 years, TEG has had similar success stories with over 2,000 satisfied customers. Could you be the next Hiraeth?
Curious How TEG Works?
After expressing an interest in commissioning TEG's services, clients meet with Jennifer Evans and her team. After in-depth discussions on the future style of your collection, the design team gets to work. They craft the blueprint for your clothes, the design process, and how the collection will come together.
Fashion Design and Production
Now it's time for clothing designers to get to work creating your new clothing collection. With talented textile workers and craftsmen from L.A. garment factories, production begins.
Will ethically sourced materials, the design, and the production team get to work developing your styles. Meanwhile, the project and production managers offer unprecedented support by performing meticulous quality checks and check-ins with the client.
Your New Collection is Ready
After 4 to 8 weeks, your samples are ready. From here, you can market your brand, build an audience, and get inspired to create more clothing collections.
Are you looking to sell your new collection in a specialty shop? Or do you have loftier goals like New York Fashion Week?
Whatever the occasion, your brand will receive a big boost from TEG's expert craftsmanship. Those Instagram likes are bound to roll in once you share the talents of the TEG team. And you may find some eager clients of your own willing to buy from your label.
What Does This Mean for Independent and Emerging Fashion Designers?
It means that with the resources, materials, and open channels of communication, high fashion and custom couture is no longer a pipe dream. Regardless of experience in the fashion industry, you can make your mark. No need to have had your pieces displayed on the runways of New York Fashion Week. No prior experience at showing denim wear in art installations. It's all accessible.
TEG engages in sustainable, ethically sourced fabric and fashion. With the rise of things like fast fashion, promoting sustainability and environmental awareness has never been more critical.
TEG doesn't only focus on L.A. clothing manufacturing. The Los Angeles fashion production house encourages designers worldwide to submit their best fashion and design ideas. From London to Los Angeles, creating fashion has never been more accessible.
For first-time, independent designers, you can't do much better than Los Angeles clothing manufacturer The Evans Group. What unique fashion designs do you have up your sleeves?
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers. The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with raw experience and talent. And primarily for independent fashion designers to benefit from.
With talented seamstresses, pattern makers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line.
