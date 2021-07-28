DHHL News Release: Waiokeola Stream and Drainage Channel Improvements

Newsroom Posted on Jul 28, 2021 in Latest News

(Waimānalo, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Island Construction & Demolition LCC & Allied Security Fence, will conduct site improvements to the Waiokeola Stream and Drainage Channel in the area of Waimānalo, Oʻahu.

The contractors will restore the drainage channel to its original design to allow water to flow freely during heavy rains

Construction work is anticipated to begin on Monday, August 2, 2021, and continue intermittently through the end of January 2022, weather pending.

Residents should expect construction work from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###