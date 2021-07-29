Olympic Challenges on Jitt App of Fame aka “The Challenge App”
In recognition of the Tokyo Olympics, Jitt App of Fame announces Jitt Olympic Challenges on Jitt App of Fame starting on July 31, 2021 through August 31, 2021HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jitt Entertainment, LLC is celebrating the Olympics by initiating Olympic Challenges involving the United States vs various other countries throughout the world. The Olympic Challenges scheduled on the App are as follows:
• United States vs United Kingdom – Best Moonwalk Challenge
• United States vs Canada – Best City Skyline Challenge
• United States vs France – Coolest Pair of Sneakers Challenge
• United States vs Mexico – Best Salsa Dance Challenge
• United States vs Japan – Best Karate Outfit Challenge
Participants can go to Competitions within the App to identify the Ongoing Competitions Tab to upload their video to participate in one of the Olympic challenges or vote for the video that earn your vote for that Challenge.
On August 31, 2021, the results from all the competitions can be viewed with the Completed Competitions Tab of the App. The number of votes received by each participant will be listed in the results tab as well.
The app is free to download and all challenges are free to participate.
Do you have an Olympic challenge idea? If so, start your own competition or challenge in Jitt App of Fame. Download the App and go to start a competition and create your own challenge. Start all Olympic challenges as Country vs Country in recognition of the Tokyo Olympics, and feel free to create a challenge from any selection of countries listed in the app.
Post all challenges through all modes to social media, including text messages and emails.
Jitt Entertainment, LLC will award winners of each competition offered for each competition.
USA Let’s Go!! - Only in the Apple Store
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jitt-app-of-fame/id1558076083
