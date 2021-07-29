Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,538 in the last 365 days.

Olympic Challenges on Jitt App of Fame aka “The Challenge App”

In recognition of the Tokyo Olympics, Jitt App of Fame announces Jitt Olympic Challenges on Jitt App of Fame starting on July 31, 2021 through August 31, 2021

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jitt Entertainment, LLC is celebrating the Olympics by initiating Olympic Challenges involving the United States vs various other countries throughout the world. The Olympic Challenges scheduled on the App are as follows:

• United States vs United Kingdom – Best Moonwalk Challenge

• United States vs Canada – Best City Skyline Challenge

• United States vs France – Coolest Pair of Sneakers Challenge

• United States vs Mexico – Best Salsa Dance Challenge

• United States vs Japan – Best Karate Outfit Challenge

Participants can go to Competitions within the App to identify the Ongoing Competitions Tab to upload their video to participate in one of the Olympic challenges or vote for the video that earn your vote for that Challenge.

On August 31, 2021, the results from all the competitions can be viewed with the Completed Competitions Tab of the App. The number of votes received by each participant will be listed in the results tab as well.

The app is free to download and all challenges are free to participate.

Do you have an Olympic challenge idea? If so, start your own competition or challenge in Jitt App of Fame. Download the App and go to start a competition and create your own challenge. Start all Olympic challenges as Country vs Country in recognition of the Tokyo Olympics, and feel free to create a challenge from any selection of countries listed in the app.

Post all challenges through all modes to social media, including text messages and emails.

Jitt Entertainment, LLC will award winners of each competition offered for each competition.

USA Let’s Go!! - Only in the Apple Store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jitt-app-of-fame/id1558076083

Greg Moore
Jitt Entertainment, LLC
+1 313-570-0550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Olympic Challenges on Jitt App of Fame aka “The Challenge App”

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.