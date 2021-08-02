My Divorce Solution announces the second annual MRS2ME Summit: Becoming Your Best After Divorce
The Summit features a unique combination of expert guest speakers, knowledgeable faculty and a stimulating but safe atmosphereLANGHORNE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Divorce Solution, who created the MDS Financial Portrait™, a quintessential financial document for those going through divorce, announces the second annual MRS2ME Summit. The 2021 hosts are co-founders of My Divorce Solution, Karen Chellew and Catherine Shanahan, and co-host Jennifer Hurvitz, a Certified Divorce Specialist™ and host of the podcast Doing Relationships Right: whether it’s working on your marriage, finding love again after your divorce or choosing a relationship with yourself.
The summit will take place from October 22-24, 2021 in Hilton Head Island, SC and will focus on helping women become their best selves post-divorce. There will be conversations with experts and other divorcees, storytelling, self-realization, and self-redesign as attendees look to turn the page on their new chapter. The 54 attendees from the 2019 MRS2ME Summit also benefited from new friendships and the ability to connect, renew, and find inspiration during and after the divorce process.
“After witnessing the success of the first MRS2ME event, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone this year,” said Chellew, co-founder of My Divorce Solution and legal liaison. “There’s something so powerful about these women coming together to share their experiences with divorce and leaving the summit better because of it.”
This year, the Summit will harness the collective wisdom, experience, and energy of 10+ inspirational experts who have experienced this journey and found that there is a better life to be had after divorce. Attendees will have the opportunity to have meaningful conversations with experts, share their own experiences and connect with others attendees, all within a stimulating but safe atmosphere and a relaxing locale.
“While no one sets out to get divorced, I think every woman of divorce needs to surround themselves with positivity and inspiration to learn to love their newfound independence and get excited about the endless possibilities beyond divorce,” said Shanahan, co-founder of My Divorce Solution and a Certified Financial Divorce Analyst (CDFA) and mediator.
Whether you’re going through divorce, thinking about it or taking your first steps into post-divorce life, the MRS2ME event can help you find clarity, support and guidance. General Admission ticket includes welcome reception, continental breakfast on Saturday and Sunday, lunch and cocktail reception on Saturday. Access to all of the Summit programming. Ticket includes everything from the general admission ticket PLUS a VIP cocktail mixer, meet and greets with hosts and speakers, VIP gifts, lounge area, and seating.
About My Divorce Solution
Co-founders Karen Chellew and Catherine Shanahan launched My Divorce Solution in 2016 as a space for couples experiencing divorce to be heard and have their financial portraits explained so they can start moving forward with a plan.
Through their professional and personal experiences, Karen Chellew and Catherine Shanahan have created a unique and comprehensive process that greets divorce in a whole new way – a way that empowers those who experience this major life transition. Their team has helped hundreds of clients build financial portraits that help make divorce an easier process.
My Divorce Solution has a simple mission: to help people move through the divorce process with financial clarity and confidence so they can make the rest of their lives the best of their lives.
Learn more at MyDivorceSolution.com.
