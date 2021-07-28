Westminster Barracks / Escape and Attempts to Escape, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102156
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/02/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Escape and Attempts to Escape, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Dominick Ekroos
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: Southern State Correctional Facility
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/28/21 Dominick Ekroos was issued a citation for attempting to escape from the Southern State Correctional Facility on 06/02/21. During the incident, Ekroos did not successfully escape the perimeter fence of the facility. Ekroos is currently held at the Northern State Correctional Facility. Ekroos is charged with Escape and Attempts to Escape and Unlawful Mischief. Ekroos was cited into the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/24/21 for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/21 / 8:00 am
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.