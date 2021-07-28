Westminster Barracks / Escape and Attempts to Escape, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102156

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/02/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Escape and Attempts to Escape, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Dominick Ekroos

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: Southern State Correctional Facility

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/28/21 Dominick Ekroos was issued a citation for attempting to escape from the Southern State Correctional Facility on 06/02/21. During the incident, Ekroos did not successfully escape the perimeter fence of the facility. Ekroos is currently held at the Northern State Correctional Facility. Ekroos is charged with Escape and Attempts to Escape and Unlawful Mischief. Ekroos was cited into the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/24/21 for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/21 / 8:00 am

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.