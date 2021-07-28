INNOWELL Announces Single Plug Frac Solution Reducing Completion Times with the Added Benefit of Stronger ESG Profile
Field trial commitments in hand from three mid-sized Permian operators confident that shorter frac stages and real time telemetry will make better wells.
Shorter frac stages make better wells.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- from the trade floor of the Unconventional Resources Technology Conference / URTeC
— Senior Completions Engineer, Midsize Permian Producer
INNOWELL introduces its recently patented, next generation plug and perf solution that enhances recovery with pinpoint stage placement while significantly reducing completion costs and total elapsed time on site. The XpressFrac single plug solution also strengthens an organization’s ESG profile (Environmental, Social, Governance) with a dramatically smaller carbon footprint and an approximate 20% reduction in water usage.
INNOWELL’s new solution improves upon the JITP (Just In Time Perforating) process which stimulates multiple single-zone fractures on a single wireline run using perforating guns that remain downhole during the fracturing treatment. JITP was tested on thirty horizontal wells encompassing 1400 single zone treatments; this resulted in substantial cost reduction and productivity uplift because perforation intervals were individually and effectively treated one at a time with less horse power and fewer wireline runs. See IPTC paper 16813.
With many operators now moving toward shorter stage lengths, XpressFrac’s real time telemetry – temperature, pressure and measured depth - enables forward looking operators to quickly and economically implement a custom completion plan for each individual well based on rock properties and other analytics resulting in lowered costs, higher overall EUR (Enhanced Ultimate Recovery) and better reservoir optimization.
About INNOWELL
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Houston, INNOWELL has been in R&D, prototype, and patent application mode for the last several years. In 2018, INNOWELL was named as one of the “10 Most Promising Companies” from a field of 300+ applicants at the Rice University Alliance Energy and Clean Technology Venture Forum. INNOWELL is currently seeking funding for tool manufacturing in order to complete field trials.
Contact: Bill Pickard
INNOWELL Downhole Technologies, LLC
+1-832-651-6000
bill.pickard@innowelldownhole.com
