Department of Natural Resources awards $17,000 grant for Osage County Public Water Supply District No. 3

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 28, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $17,000 Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant to the Osage County Public Water Supply District No. 3 to evaluate the district’s drinking water system.

The department’s Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant program offers funding to small communities for engineering costs incurred in preparation of an engineering report. The district will use the grant to develop a report intended to identify drinking water system improvements that will enable the system to continue to operate a water system that meets drinking water quality standards and provide reliable water service.

Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support the health and economic vitality of a community. Through the grant, the village has an opportunity to assess its plant and identify improvements for efficiency and effectiveness, capacity, and to satisfy public health and water quality regulations. This will help the community plan for future growth and development and determine what actions are needed to address its wastewater needs.

The department’s Financial Assistance Center is committed to working with communities to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. The department’s Water Protection Program’s Financial Assistance Center provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

