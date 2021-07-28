Brewster to Reopen Satellite Offices in Turtle Creek and North Versailles

McKeesport, July 28, 2021 – Sen. Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny/Westmoreland) announced the reopening of his permanent satellite offices in Turtle Creek and North Versailles beginning on August 3, 2021.

“After a very difficult year and a half for everyone, I am happy to announce my office services will be available again in Turtle Creek and North Versailles,” Brewster said. “I look forward to continuing and improving the services that are offered and the help that my staff and I provide.”

The senator’s district offices have been instrumental in helping constituents apply for essential state programs and services including, property tax relief, rent rebate programs, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly program (PACE), senior bus passes, and many others.

“With these offices reopening, residents can better access the programs and services they need with the assistance of my office staff,” Brewster said.

Satellite office locations and hours of operation are:

Turtle Creek Borough Building, 125 Monroeville Avenue, Turtle Creek, every Tuesday, 9:00am – 4:00 pm; and

North Versailles Township Building, 1401 Greensburg Avenue, North Versailles, every Wednesday, 9:00am – 4:00 pm.

Brewster also reminds residents that his district offices are open in Monroeville, McKeesport and New Kensington, Monday through Friday, 8:30am until 4:30pm.