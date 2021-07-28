Concrete Pavement and Bridge Preservation Work to Begin on Interstate 70 and Route 30 in Bedford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, will begin preservation work on Interstate 70 and Route 30 on Monday, August 2 in East Providence Township, Bedford County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will work on drainage improvements at the South Breezewood I-70 off ramp as well as roadway widening of Route 2035 (South Breezewood Road). The following phase of construction will add an auxiliary lane along I-70 eastbound as well as rebuilding both lanes of I-70 eastbound and construction of a full right turn lane from Route 30 westbound onto I-70 eastbound. Improvements to the Sheetz intersection and signal upgrades are included in the project as well.

Overall work on this project includes the installation of pre-cast concrete pavement and pipes lined with geopolymer spray lining from Breezewood to the Maryland state line and preventative maintenance on six bridge structures. Additionally, guiderail and sign upgrades, including signs along Route 30 and the Turnpike connector road to assist with truck traffic will take place.

A traffic detour that follows Route 30 to Route 2035 (South Breezewood Road), to the South Breezewood on-ramp and back to Route 70 will be placed later in the project. Information will be released at a later date.

There will be temporary lane closures along I-70 and Route 30 throughout the project. Motorists are advised to watch closely for changing traffic conditions and to use caution driving through all construction zones.

All work on this $18.9 million project is expected to be completed by November 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

