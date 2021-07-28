Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,531 in the last 365 days.

Concrete Pavement and Bridge Preservation Work to Begin on Interstate 70 and Route 30 in Bedford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, will begin preservation work on Interstate 70 and Route 30 on Monday, August 2 in East Providence Township, Bedford County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will work on drainage improvements at the South Breezewood I-70 off ramp as well as roadway widening of Route 2035 (South Breezewood Road). The following phase of construction will add an auxiliary lane along I-70 eastbound as well as rebuilding both lanes of I-70 eastbound and construction of a full right turn lane from Route 30 westbound onto I-70 eastbound.  Improvements to the Sheetz intersection and signal upgrades are included in the project as well.

Overall work on this project includes the installation of pre-cast concrete pavement and pipes lined with geopolymer spray lining from Breezewood to the Maryland state line and preventative maintenance on six bridge structures. Additionally, guiderail and sign upgrades, including signs along Route 30 and the Turnpike connector road to assist with truck traffic will take place.

A traffic detour that follows Route 30 to Route 2035 (South Breezewood Road), to the South Breezewood on-ramp and back to Route 70 will be placed later in the project. Information will be released at a later date.

There will be temporary lane closures along I-70 and Route 30 throughout the project. Motorists are advised to watch closely for changing traffic conditions and to use caution driving through all construction zones.

All work on this $18.9 million project is expected to be completed by November 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9. 

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #

You just read:

Concrete Pavement and Bridge Preservation Work to Begin on Interstate 70 and Route 30 in Bedford County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.