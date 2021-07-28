Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 40 to Reopen - Henry Clay Township, Fayette County

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to update motorists on the emergency closure of Route 40 in Henry Clay Township, Fayette County. The closure is located between the intersection of Route 281 and the Somerset County line.

Based on the extensive work performed by the contractor and an evaluation of the slide area, the Department estimates the roadway will be reopened by close of business on Friday, August 13. This is contingent on favorable weather to perform the remaining work.  Work will continue into October as crews build a rock fall fence along the back of the eastbound shoulder. Motorists should expect some delays as lane restrictions controlled by flaggers may be needed. The roadway will remain open during this extended work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

