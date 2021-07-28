Face Covering Mandate Reinstated for Individuals Inside Mecklenburg County Courthouse

Mecklenburg County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Bob Bell and Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch entered an Administrative Order (21 R 1295) to address the use of face coverings inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Due to the recent sustained rise in COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County, the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus in our community, and in consultation with the Director of Mecklenburg County Public Health, this order requires all individuals who enter the Mecklenburg County Courthouse to wear a face covering inside the building.

This order is effective Monday, August 2, 2021 and rescinds and replaces provisions for face coverings set forth in the previous Administrative Order (21 R 1021).