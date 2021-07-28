Amy Colville of aMYLK: 5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand

Amy Colville, Founder of aMYLK aMYLK

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Chef Vicky Colas' series from Authority Magazine called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, Colas had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Colville.

Amy Colville is the founder and “Chief Joy Seeker” at aMYLK, a small batch plant mylk company in Portland, Oregon. Amy entered the world of food entrepreneurship by necessity at first when Amy was going through some health issues and she found that so many of the “healthy” alternatives like nut mylks were packed full of gums, additives and fillers that weren’t helping her body heal. She set out to make a better version and quickly realized that other people loved it too. She began to sell it at a local farmer’s market and now is at farmer’s markets all over the city and launched national shipping this year to get aMYLK into more people’s hands. And that is only the beginning of the goals for aMYLK over the next few years. Amy believes that food is medicine and aMYLK wants to help people feel their best ever.

Here is the main question of their discussion and a small snippet of from the full interview:

Q. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why?

1. A Vision. You have to have a dream! If you can’t dream it, you can’t build it. Know what the big picture looks like. For me, I know that I want aMYLK to be known as the Gucci or Porsche of the Plant-Based Food world. aMYLK isn’t just a beverage company, it’s a lifestyle company. I want to be the best.

2. A Need. Understand why your product is needed. Know what problem exists and how your product solves that problem for the world. I couldn’t find a plant-based milk on the market that tasted good and didn’t have gums, thickeners, oils or other additives in it. The longer that I have been in the Food Industry, the more I realize that consumer health has taken second place to corporate profitability. America is sick and getting sicker by the day and I think it’s because of the foods that we are eating. aMYLK will always produce the very highest quality product possible because people need real, nutrient dense foods to survive.

3. A Passion. There will be days that you want to quit. It’s that fire in your belly that will sustain you when you are running on fumes. As a small business owner, you will be wearing most if not all of the hats for the first several years. That means you’ll be running production, finance, marketing and sales with little to no help. Passion is what sustains you when you don’t think you can go on. Passion is your WHY. I think about my why almost every day. Why do I do this? Why is it important to me? How am I being of service to others? My passion is the fire that keeps aMYLK going.

4. A Mentor. One of my best friends helped launch Dave’s Killer Bread. While I don’t always listen to his advice, I honestly do not know where I would be without his kindness, guidance and support. I run almost all of my big decisions past him and I rely on him to offer his candid opinions.

5. Love. In the end, if Love isn’t part of your business plan, it’s probably not going to survive. Love is my brand. It starts with self Love. What I do to nurture myself and feel my best is the experience that I want to give to my customers. It’s what lights me up inside. I’m not just building a business, I’m building a community. I’m helping build healthier, happier humans. This business isn’t just a business, this is my passion, my mission and my joy. This is how I play, create and practice self care. I’d be doing it anyway, even if I wasn’t getting paid for it.

To see the view interview for yourself, please visit: https://medium.com/authority-magazine/amy-colville-of-amylk-5-things-you-need-to-create-a-successful-food-or-beverage-brand-ed7057722e30