2021-07-15 12:06:34.82 St. Peters Man Wins $262,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-07-15 12:06:34.82

John Egan of St. Peters won $262,000 playing the Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash game on July 2 after his ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 13, 17, 31, 33 and 38.

Egan was one of two players to hit the jackpot that night, so the $524,000 prize is evenly split, with each player receiving $262,000.

Egan bought his winning ticket at Schnucks Market, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, in St. Peters. The other jackpot ticket was sold in West Plains.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. So far, in 2021, players have won more than $4.3 million in Show Me Cash jackpot prizes, with an average prize of more than $144,000.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $11.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.