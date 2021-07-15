2021-07-15 12:09:18.437 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Blue Springs

2021-07-15 12:09:18.437

Shannon Pitts has claimed a $50,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Stacks of Cash” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Gas, 629 SW Highway 40, in Blue Springs.

Of the five $50,000 prizes offered in “Stacks of Cash,” Pitts’ is the first to be claimed. Additionally, there is one unclaimed $1 million prize available in the $10 Scratchers game. In all, the game offers more than $26.6 million in unclaimed prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com