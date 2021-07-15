Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,531 in the last 365 days.

2021-07-15 12:09:18.437 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Blue Springs

2021-07-15 12:09:18.437

Story Photo

Shannon Pitts has claimed a $50,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Stacks of Cash” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Gas, 629 SW Highway 40, in Blue Springs.

Of the five $50,000 prizes offered in “Stacks of Cash,” Pitts’ is the first to be claimed. Additionally, there is one unclaimed $1 million prize available in the $10 Scratchers game. In all, the game offers more than $26.6 million in unclaimed prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com

You just read:

2021-07-15 12:09:18.437 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Blue Springs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.